A Williamsport, Tenn., woman has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on two counts of second degree murder in the 2020 death of a College Grove man.
23-year-old Chelsey Susanne Hickman was arrested and booked into the Williamson County Jail following the July 2021 indictment and she is being held on a $50,000 bond.
She was arraigned in court on Monday where she pleaded not guilty to the charges and was issued a public defender
The indictment contains limited information, but does allege that Hickman is responsible for the death of 25-year-old Seth Able Mangrum after she “intentionally, knowingly or recklessly” distributed methamphetamine and fentanyl to him on Feb. 20, 2020.
According to Mangrum’s obituary, he died two days later on Feb. 22.
No further information about the case has been announced, and Hickman is scheduled to return to court on Dec. 13.
