McEwen Northside, a mixed-use development offering an urban experience in Cool Springs, has added two more tenants to its growing list of retailers, restaurants and businesses.
Just Love Coffee and Vintage Vine 100 have announced locations at the 45-acre development, joining a list of commercial and retail tenants including Club Pilates, Jeni’s Ice Cream, Tiff’s Treats, Mitsubishi, Perry’s Steakhouse, PROSE Nail Salon, Shake Shack and Williamson Inc.
Set to open in spring 2020 in one of McEwen Northside’s jewel boxes, Vintage Vine 100 is a wine bar that will serve more than 100 fine wines by the glass. In addition to wine, Vintage Vine 100 will serve beer and bourbon in its upscale, vibrant atmosphere.
Darlene Bailey Thompson, owner of Vintage Vine 100 and a longtime Franklin resident, chose McEwen Northside for the launch of the wine bar because of its multi-use space, excellent visibility, ease of parking and the high volume of anticipated foot traffic that comes with this location.
“I believe McEwen Northside is going to be incredible and comparable to some of the nicest developments in the country,” she said. “It will be the first walkable, high-end development in Franklin, and I am very excited to bring the first true wine bar to the Franklin area.”
Just Love Coffee, which produces high-end, specialty roasted coffee, is also opening a new franchise location at McEwen Northside, which will be its eighth location in Middle Tennessee. Each bag of coffee is freshly roasted by hand in small batches locally. In addition to coffee, Just Love Coffee serves breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.
“Just Love Coffee was founded as a venture dedicated to giving away a portion of its profits. I’m excited to be able to provide a much-needed service to the people of this community, and to work on the philanthropy side of Just Love,” said a spokesperson for Just Love Coffee. “Opening a franchise of Just Love in Franklin is an opportunity to give back to both our community and communities across the world. McEwen Northside is the perfect place to begin this journey because of its accessibility and immediate community.”
“We are thrilled to have Just Love Coffee and Vintage Vine 100 at McEwen Northside,” said Phil Fawcett, partner with Boyle Investment Company, a partner in the development of McEwen Northside. “Both businesses add a great service to this community as we continue to build an impressive list of diverse tenants, making McEwen Northside an attractive destination not just for residents of the Franklin area, but the Greater Nashville community as a whole.”
Located at 4000 Rush St. in Franklin, McEwen Northside is currently under construction. Set to open in 2020, it will feature 750,000 square feet of office space, 100,000 square feet of restaurants and specialty retail, a 150-room hotel, and beautifully designed greenspaces. McEwen Northside will also feature 580 luxury residential units. The sophisticated apartment homes will be available for pre-leasing in early 2020 and are expected to open in the spring.
