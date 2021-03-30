The Franklin High School Winter Guard took first place at the SCGC (Southeastern Color Guard Circuit) Tennessee Championships Saturday with a score of 90.40, the group’s highest score ever.
The accomplishment is considered even more impressive because Saturday’s performance included a new show ending designed only the night before.
Franklin’s Winter Guard had an undefeated season, earning first place at three previous contests at Mt. Juliet High School, Columbia Central High School and Spring Hill High School.
The unit features 24 members under the direction of Michael Horvath and Levi Brandenburg, instructed by Horvath, Brandenburg, Laura Anne Grayson and Sally Clark. Franklin High’s 2021 program is titled “Here for You.”
The Franklin High Winter Guard also received word over the weekend that it has advanced to WGI (Winter Guard International) virtual semifinals, which will take place April 10-11. WGI switched to a completely virtual format this year, with competing units being judged by videos they submit.
