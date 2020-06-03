Battle Ground Academy summer camps are scheduled to begin the week of June 15, offering both in-person and virtual options ranging from academic to athletic, enrichment and art for ages ranging from 4 to 18.
The school has developed strict protocols in accordance with local, state and national guidelines to ensure a healthy environment for camp attendees and staff.
“Summer camp is a longstanding tradition at BGA and we are pleased to be able to continue this under the current conditions,” said BGA Camp Director Jonas Rodriguez. “Our staff has worked diligently to create camps that can be conducted in a healthy atmosphere. We have a wide variety of activities available for kids of all ages.”
BGA is offering more than 40 camp options over a seven-week period. In addition to in-person camps, the school is offering virtual camps, including basketball, yoga and art. All camps are open to the community.
For more details and to register, visit www.bgacamps.campbrainregistration.com.
