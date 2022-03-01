The Lotz House in Franklin announced it will offer a specialty tour focusing on women in history to coincide with Women’s History Month in March.
Thomas Y. Cartwright, executive director of the house that played a pivotal role in Battle of Franklin, made the announcement Monday through a press release.
Lotz House staff member Kelly Kautzman will guide the one-hour tour that will explore what civilian life was like for women in the 1860s as well as the compelling experiences that molded Matilda Lotz as a young girl growing up during the Battle of Franklin.
Kautzman has worked at the Lotz House since 2018 and has enjoyed exploring the lives of women in history.
“When I first came to the Lotz House I was mesmerized by the story of Matilda Lotz’s sheltered life and how she grew to become a strong, talented woman whose artwork is highly sought after, even today,” Kautsman said in the release. “I enjoy sharing her story along with stories of the other women of the times including female soldiers.”
The Women’s History Tour will be held Saturday, March 5, and Saturday, March 26, at 5:30 each evening. Reservations are required by calling 615-790-7170. Tickets are $25 for adults, $12 for children 7-13, and ages 6 and under are free.
Guided tours of the Lotz House are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors, $6 for children ages 7–13, and ages 6 and under are free.
Cartwright’s Walking Battlefield Tour is $30 per person and the Lotz House Cellar Tour is $25 per person. Both tours require reservations by calling 615-790-7190.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.