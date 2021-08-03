World champion gymnast Aly Raisman, who to date is the second-most decorated Olympic gymnast in American history, will be the special guest at this year's Button Ball, an annual fundraising event organized by the child advocacy center Davis House.
Davis House
Williamson County's only child advocacy center, Davis House provides investigative and healing services in response to allegations of child abuse; from conducting forensic interviews with victims, which can later be admissible in court, to providing counseling and healing services.
The annual Button Ball, formally known as the Legacy Ball, is the child advocacy center's largest fundraising event, with ticket sales going towards increasing the organization's capacity to help serve abused children and their families.
2021 Button Ball
Scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23, this year's Button Ball will be held at Homestead Manor in Thompson's Station. The black tie event will be "a night of dining, dancing and donations" according to Davis House staff, and is set to feature a number of special guest speakers.
Raisman, who was the team captain of the gold medal winning Women's Gymnastics teams in 2012 and 2016, has used her platform over the years to speak out against physical and sexual abuse towards children.
In 2017, Raisman told 60 Minutes that she was one of the hundreds of young female athletes to have been sexually abused by Larry Nassar, a former physician for the U.S. women's gymnastics team who is now serving a 175-year prison sentence for his crimes.
Another special guest at the event will be Emmy-award winning journalist Rhori Johnston from News Channel 5. Johnston still acts as a co-anchor for the network on weeknights, and also anchors specials and election night coverage.
The event will open with a cocktail reception followed by dinner, after which Raisman will speak for a period of 45 minutes. Desert and live music courtesy of the bluegrass band Kentucky Calling will follow, with the event concluding with silent and live auctions.
Individual tickets to the event are $250, with a number of different ticket and sponsorship options available. Tickets and sponsorships are limited, and can be purchased online by clicking here.
