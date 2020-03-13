coronavirus 2

Government resources

World Health Organization: https://www.who.int/emergencies/diseases/novel-coronavirus-2019

The Centers for Disease Control: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

The Tennessee Department of Health: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html

Williamson County Health Department: https://www.williamsoncounty-tn.gov/DocumentCenter/View/20545/Facts-about-COVID-19

Metro Nashville Health Department: https://www.nashville.gov/Health-Department/Coronavirus.aspx

Local hospital responses and resources

Williamson Medical Center: https://williamsonmedicalcenter.org/in-the-community/media/coronavirus-covid-19-statement/

Vanderbilt University Medical Center: https://www.vumc.org/coronavirus/information-vumc-employees-and-patients

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.