SkinBody Nashville celebrated the grand opening of their cutting-edge West End med spa on Sept. 28 following the success of their Memphis location.
Owners Tomi Beckemeyer and Myron Schrage welcomed neighbors, influencers, family and friends to the event, which included live jazz, champagne and cocktails, and exclusive spa treatments.
According to a news release, the spa boasts a $1 million investment in the latest skin care technologies, including brand-new-to-Nashville treatments like CoolSculpting Elite.
SkinBody Nashville is located at is located at 2910 Poston Avenue.
