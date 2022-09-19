Two 14-year-old Hillwood High School students have been arrested and charged with threatening mass violence at a school and making a false report of an emergency.
According to two Metro Nashville Police Department news releases, an unidentified student was arrested on Friday, Sept. 16, followed by the arrest of a second unidentified female student on Monday, Sept. 19, for allegedly "threatening gunfire in the school" in an Instagram post.
The gender of the first arrested student was not made public.
Both teens were charged in juvenile court, meaning that further details of their charges and future court proceedings will not be made public.
This follows a string of separate online threats of violence in schools that MNPD said resulted in charges against a 13-year-old Thurgood Marshall Middle School student and a 17-year-old Stratford High School student, among others.
Fox 17 Nashville reported that Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools Dr. Adrienne Battle warned students and parents of "serious consequences for posting or sharing threats online."
School threats, most of which have been deemed as "hoaxes" or "not credible" by law enforcement, are not unique to MNPS.
Earlier this year, Williamson County Schools and the Williamson County Sheriff's Office investigated a threat against Nolensville High School, and in December 2021, one person was arrested following a threat against Centennial High School.
Education Week reports that educators nationwide have reported "an uptick in student misbehavior that appears to be associated with challenges related to the return to in-person learning after extended periods of remote or hybrid instruction."
