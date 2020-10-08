A Girls Day Out in Brentwood

Let’s get something straight from the start: I am not a girly girl. And though I wanted a daughter, I firmly believe God knew what he was doing when he gave me two boys.
I tell my husband daily how blessed he should feel that his bride of 34 years isn’t a shopper. I don’t have a standing appointment at a nail salon and several times a year I beg my way into my favorite hair salon when my roots hit the one-inch mark. On the flip side, I do love a good massage and when it comes to coffee and/or cocktails, count me in.
When challenged to come up with the perfect “Girls Day Out” in Brentwood, I paused. For a second. One second. Of course, I was up to the task. Let the research begin.
Because I love coffee — let’s talk pots, not cups a day — any Girls Day Out by myself or with friends must include a coffee stop, whether to kick it off, offer a mid-day respite or close it down. For me, that means Just Love coffee in City Park (7010 Executive Center Drive, Suite 106, Brentwood). I fell in love with its “just enough” industrial vibe right after it opened.
Though I tend to order a “dark roast house,” when I’m meeting a girlfriend or three, the tof fee coffee latte (toffee nut, caramel and dark chocolate) is my go-to. I also love that almost every menu item arrives from the kitchen in the form of a waffle. How fun is that?
The Perch (117 Franklin Road) comes in a close second in the coffee category. Its sweet and savory crepes can’t be beat. And I’ve never been disappointed in the hot or cold coffee selections I’ve had. However, if your GDO group involves a crowd, you may have a challenge with seating.
From there, it’s time to shop. Here I offer two viable options:
1. Heart of Brentwood: Spend some quality time in Spruce (7028 Church Street East), Vignette (130 Wilson Pike Circle) and The Snooty Fox (149 Wilson Pike Circle) I love to browse all of these shops, where you’ll find unique home goods, accessories, furniture, gift items and more. When girlfriends visit from out of town, they always ask to head to Brentwood’s Town Center, where these shops reside.
2. Hill Center Brentwood: Depending upon the amount of time and stamina you have; you can have lots of fun here. After walking or carpooling across Franklin Road from Just Love, I like to start at Katy’s Hallmark, which is so much more than a card store (241 Franklin Road.) Heading north, next up is Pear Tree Avenue (237 Franklin Road), a fun and intriguing place where you can find something for anyone. Finally, it’s time to pop into Hot Pink (231 Franklin Road.) When my college friends visited last year, each one left with at least one pad of paper placemats. Check them out while you’re there. You may leave with a pad, or two, as well. If lunch is on the agenda, Puffy Muffin, a stalwart of the original Hill Center, remains the quintessential ladies’ lunch spot. It doesn’t take reservations, so send one member of the party there a few minutes early to get your name on the list. After lunch, it’s time to start the (planned in advance) pampering.
From Puffy Muffin, turn left and head up the stairs to the “new” Hill Center. Depending on the size, whims and age of your group, you can choose between massages at Hand & Stone (be sure to check out its introductory specials
if you’ve never been), a blow out at The Dry Bar, or a facial or makeup consultation at The Cosmetic Market. If your group is large, divide and conquer, just make sure you make appointments for all in advance.
There’s no better way to wrap up your girl’s day than to meander over to Del Frisco’s (207 Franklin Road) to enjoy a glass of wine or a “big girl drink” at its bar or patio. Between 4 and 6:30 p.m. weekdays, its Sip & Share happy hour menu features a selection of discounted bites, cocktails, wine and spirits.
After a day of shopping and pampering, a $7 hand-crafted White Russian or Sea Breeze (depending upon the season) is the perfect way to wind up a day by yourself or with your girlfriends. Then again, Jeni’s ice cream on a honey-comb waffle cone sounds good too. Oh, go ahead: do both!
