Course Instruction: Where to find the best golf courses in Williamson County

golf stock

If you’re champing at the bit to hit the links in Williamson County, you’ll need to be armed with the latest information on area golf courses and where and how to secure a tee time.

Williamson County has several golf courses, albeit mostly private, that will challenge any swing and skill level.

Here’s a rundown on area golf courses:

Private 

Brentwood Country Club

5123 Country Club Drive

Brentwood, 37027

(615) 373-2552

bcctn.org

Situated between Nashville and Franklin, and on the site of the former Midway mansion is the Brentwood Country Club. In addition to an 18-hole golf course, it includes a clubhouse, a full-service pro shop, dining room, driving range, men’s grill, swimming pool and fitness center.

Memberships range from full golf to social memberships that include the use of all areas besides the golf course. Social members can also play golf as a guest up to six times each calendar year. The club has three full-time teaching professionals on staff.

Nashville Golf & Athletic Club

1703 Crockett Springs Trail

Brentwood, 37027

(615)370-3346

ngac.net

Originally part of a 640-acre land grant of An drew Crockett and established in 1979, Nashville Golf and Athletic Club fashions itself as more of a golf club than a country club. A long course at 7,563 yards and designed by course architects Bon Von Hagge and Bruce Devlin, the course’s signature par 3, number six hole was selected as one of the 18 greatest golf holes in the country by Sports Illustrated. Given the club’s dedication to golf, no swimming or tennis facilities are offered. However, the club does house a full-service pro shop, locker facilities, and indoor and outdoor dining areas. Individual, family, junior, and corporate memberships are available.

Old Natchez Golf Club

115 Gardengate Drive

Franklin, 37069

(615)373-3200

oldnatchezcc.com

Known as the area’s oldest continuously operating country club, Old Natchez is located just off Hillsboro Road, between Franklin and Brentwood. With a 30,000 square foot newly remodeled clubhouse, it’s by far the largest club facility in the area.

A traditional, full-service Country Club, one unique aspect is the six rubico clay tennis courts, four of which are lit for evening play. A junior Olympic-size swimming pool and cov

ered pavilion offers members and guests plenty of space to soak up Middle Tennessee’s hot summer sun.

Other amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness room, a full-service pro shop, banquet facilities, and plenty of activities for children. A variety of membership options are available, including full golf, limited golf, and sports.

Temple Hills Country Club

6376 Temple Road

Franklin, 37069

(615)646-4785

clubcorp.com/Clubs/Temple-Hills

Country-Club

Located in northern Williamson County, Temple Hills is a full-service, private club with 27-holes of golf. In addition to casual dining, the club has a swimming pool and outdoor hard courts for tennis.

A unique feature is three, 9-hole courses, and playing any two of the three provides golfers with a playable 6,800 yard, 18-hole round.

Temple Hills offers a range of membership that include local, national, and worldwide access to other clubs and events.

The Governors Club

9681 Concord Road

Brentwood, 37027

(615)776-4234

thegovernorsclub.com/index.php

Located on Concord Road in Brentwood, this Arnold Palmer Signature course is both scenic and challenging, playing 7,031 yards from the longest tees. Large custom homes dot the landscape around this course, which also contains two practice greens, a short-game area, and a full-length driving range.

The large clubhouse contains large dining areas, including two private dining rooms that can be reserved for an additional fee. Also available are the usual private club amenities such as a full-service pro shop, men’s and women’s locker rooms, a casual grill, and bar and resort-style swimming pool.

A members-only facility, memberships include full, corporate, senior, non-resident, and social. Members also have access to preferred rates at the Pleasant Hill Mansion.

The Grove

6200 Wildings Blvd.

College Grove, 37046

(615)368-3044

groveliving.com/golf

The only Greg Norman-designed golf course in Williamson County, The Grove takes private to another level, as membership is primarily available to homeowners in the development. Some non-resi dent memberships may be extended by invitation.

All homeowners within The Grove must choose between a sports or golf membership. With the exception of golfing privileges, the sports mem

bership includes access to the clubhouse’s dining facilities, pool, tennis courts, fitness center and spa. Non-resident memberships are also available.

The course prides itself on keeping its course in superb playing condition and offers a complete pro shop as well as instruction from club professionals.

Vanderbilt Legends Club

1500 Legends Club Lane

Franklin, 37069

(615)791-8100

vanderbiltlegendsclub.com

Williamson County’s only 36-hole golf course was designed by PGA Hall of Fame golf legend Tom Kite. It’s also the home course of the Vanderbilt Commodores men’s and women’s golf teams.

The 7,190-yard par 72 North Course wanders through some of Williamson County’s gorgeous fields and woods. The 7,100-yard, par 71 South Course takes you by the historic Roper’s Knob hill

side and is equally challenging.

Both courses play host to several national, regional and state tournaments each year. A unique feature is their sprawling practice facilities, such as a double tee driving range and specified areas for putting, pitching, and chipping.

Although the club doesn’t offer swimming or tennis, the large clubhouse has an array of dining services. It is an excellent venue for weddings and other special events. Also available is a full-service pro shop and one of the region’s largest golf academies.

Westhaven Golf Club

4000 Golf Club Lane

Franklin, 37064

(615)224-2994

golfwesthaven.com

Since opening in 2009, this Arthur Hills-designed 18-hole golf course has received numerous awards for its design and attention to detail. The par 72 course stretches 7,000 yards when measured from the championship tees and has remarkable natural character. Unlike many courses that are located near a residential community, no homes line the fairways, giving the course a rustic and rural feel.

A 10,500 square-foot clubhouse houses a full-service pro shop, indoor and outdoor bars (including an adult-only bar & grille), a 132-seat main dining room, and locker facilities.

Including the head professional, there are a total of five pros who can assist you with lessons from beginners to low-handicappers looking to hone their skills. The club is also known for its commit

ment to youth golf.

Memberships range anywhere from the use of all amenities to dining-only options. Living in the Westhaven community is not a requirement for membership.

Public

Cheekwood Golf Club

285 Spence Creek Road

Franklin, 37069

615 794-8223

cheekwoodgolfclub.com

Williamson County residents and visitors seeking public golf courses have a few options. Originally built as an executive 9-hole course, Cheekwood is planning to con

struct an additional 9-hole course, multi-purpose clubhouse, lighted driving range, and hiking trails.

Green fees range from $14 to $35 depending on age, time of day and whether you play 9 or 18 holes. Although a public course, monthly and yearly memberships are available.

Players should keep in mind that proper attire is required, which includes a collared shirt. Jeans are allowed only during the winter months.

Franklin Bridge Golf Club

750 Riverview

Franklin, 37064

(615) 794-9400

franklinbridgegolf.com

This 6,968 yard public course is located south of Franklin and runs along portions of the Harpeth River. Franklin Bridge, formally known as Forrest Crossing, also hosts many corporate outings and non-profit scrambles.

Green fees range from $27.95 to $56.95, depending on the time of the day and day of the week. However, junior golfers under the age of 17 can enjoy $9 and $18 rate, making this course an excellent location for youngsters to hone their skills. Tee times can be made up to seven days in advance.

To access additional information on other state and regional courses, you can contact the Tennessee Professional Golfers Association via their website at tennpga.com or at (615)790-7600.

