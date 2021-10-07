Eric Wilson is a young man with Down Syndrome who has a passion for photography. He has been part of our AbleVoices Photography Club for the past three years, since its inception. "When I asked Eric if he would take portraits of me we both agreed that Radnor Lake was the perfect backdrop," Jen Vogus says. "Not only do Eric and I both love photography, but Radnor Lake is one of our favorite places in Nashville. Eric especially loves nature photography and always comes away with some great shots!"