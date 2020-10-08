Rippavilla Mansion
Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, Rippavilla Plantation is one of Spring Hill’s oldest and most iconic landmarks, and is a must-see for any Spring Hill visitor or resident. Originally constructed in 1855, the plantation has a litany of different events and offerings, including daily guided tours, field trips and family outings. The plantation also hosts a number of different annual events, including the Christian music fest Impact Festival in August, the Swanky Plank vintage and handmade market in July, as well as a Blues & Jazz festival in October.
Mockingbird Restaurant
Another representation of Spring Hill’s rich histo ry predating the Civil War is the The Mockingbird Restaurant, a farmhouse turned restaurant that was also built in the 1850s.
Specializing in Southern-style food, the Mocking bird Restaurant features such favorites as its country fried steak, “Big River Cats” blue catfish and Mock ingbird Bang Bang Shrimp. The restaurant also fea tures a hearty cocktail, wine and beer menu, includ ing such favorites as the Duck River Tonic and the Mockingbird Bijou.
Regular events are often held at the restaurant as well, such as the Spring Hill Farmer’s Market or its annual fish fry.
Much of the farmhouse itself has been preserved from its original construction, including the posts and wood trim on the front porch, as well as its front door.
Battle of Spring Hill
Another historical highlight of the city, the site of the Battle of Spring Hill, sits off of Kedron Road, just north of Saturn Parkway and is the site of an important pre cursor to the much more well-known Battle of Franklin.
Despite standing in the shadow of its Franklin counterpart, the Battle of Spring Hill was also nota ble in that it jumpstarted one of the worst disasters — solidifying the turning point of the Civil War in the Union Army’s favor after the Battle of Gettysburg. The battle site itself sits on a hill, with a dirt pathway leading visitors to the top. Dotted along the trail are historical markers, with a restored cannon sitting atop the hill’s summit. Those who make it to the top are treated to gorgeous views of rolling hills and endless trees dotted all across the city and beyond.
The Fainting Goat
At The Fainting Goat coffee shop on Main Street across from the Tennessee Children’s Home, res idents can be seen toiling away on their laptops, catching up with friends or just grabbing a coffee to go most days of the week.
Beyond the regular espressos and coffee offerings, The Fainting Goat also features a robust selection of foods, from the regular pastries and brownies to things like burritos. The coffee shop also has multiple rooms, some featuring more casual seating arrangements with couches, and a generously sized front and side patio with swinging and picnic style chairs.
Music Festivals
Spring Hill’s own Pickin’ in the Park — an annual mu sic festival that runs once a month from May through September at Harvey Park — originally started in 2013. It draws hundreds to the sprawling greens of Harvey Park, all eager to see the new lineups of lo cal musicians every month over the summer. Food trucks are almost always present as well, giving at tendees something sweet or salty to snack on while enjoying a day of music, relaxation and fun. Additionally, Spring Hill also hosts the Impact Festival and Blues & Jazz Festival, which are both held at the Rippavilla Plantation in August and October, respectively. And then there’s also the Music at the Mansion, a more laid back music festival held at the Rippavilla Plantation in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.