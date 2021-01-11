Trending Stories
Articles
- Grace Chapel Church senior pastor makes baseless claims that Antifa members masqueraded as Trump supporters during storm on Capitol
- FBI executes search warrant on home of State Rep. Glen Casada
- Here's how to get a COVID-19 vaccination in Williamson County
- Tennessee Supreme Court dismisses former teacher's lawsuit against Williamson County Schools
- Tennessee launches vaccine eligibility tool
- Williamson County vaccine distribution transitioning to waitlist system
- Federal government approves Tennessee's Medicaid Block Grant Waiver, future unclear in new administration
- Future of Rippavilla Plantation uncertain as city leaders consider terminating relationship
- 'Felony Lane Gang' suspected in vehicle break-ins in Williamson County, Middle Tennessee
- Brentwood Police searching for two armed suspects who shot man in robbery attempt
