Williamson County Schools reported Wednesday that some students from the district have vandalized and destroyed school property as part of a nationwide social media trend.
According to an article posted to the WCS InFocus website, some high schools have been the target of vandals. Bathroom soap dispensers have been ripped off the walls; paper towels have been used to clog toilets; urinals have been broken; and ceiling tiles and partitions have been removed or destroyed. The vandals then post their destructive work on social media.
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and students will be facing criminal charges when caught, according to the article.
“Our SROs will investigate each incident of vandalism and destruction of property and will prosecute any offenders to the fullest extent allowed by law,” said WCSO Capt. Leonardo Zollicoffer.
Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the consequences of their behavior.
“At this time, we have seen this destruction in a handful of our high schools,” said Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher. “While there may only be a few students involved, it is impacting students and staff throughout these buildings. We need our parents to work with us to stop this bad behavior before it starts.”
