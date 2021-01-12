When Brinkmann’s Wine and Spirits opened their first location in 2008, owner Timothy Brinkmann said he never could have imagined what it would become or how it would grow.
“I owe some of the best relationships in my life to that store,” Brinkmann said. “As hard as it was to leave our original store it was that much easier when we decided to get back in.”
Conveniently located on Franklin Road, the beautiful new storefront now has expanded wine selections, new tequila offerings, and one of their favorites: bourbon.
“Though passion for the product is what got us into this business sharing that with our outstanding customers is what keeps us excited to do it every day,” Brinkmann said. “Being able to turn the simple interaction of a person checking items off their errands list into a lasting relationship of education and appreciation for the product they are buying, while allowing us to learn a little bit more about them and how better to serve them, is what we are all about.”
One of the ways the dedicated staff at Brinkmann’s creates this culture of education and appreciation is through what they call “continued education.” This offer allows customers to try before they buy. Brinkmann explained that it’s more than just handing over a sample. “It’s about starting a dialogue: where did this product come from, what goes into making it, what we experience when we taste it and why we think you may enjoy it, too.”
It is also a way for Brinkmann and his team to see what customers love and use that to expand products and continue to enhance the in-store experience.
Brinkmann said he is overjoyed to be serving the community again and can’t wait to see you! Visit the store any day of the week: Monday—Thursday from 10 a.m.—8 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m.—9 p.m., and Sunday 1 p.m.—6pm. For more information, visit https://brinkmannswineandspirits.business.site/
