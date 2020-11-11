The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County and its division the Downtown Franklin Association have partnered with Visit Franklin and the city of Franklin to celebrate the new promotion Holiday Magic on Main during the Christmas season.
Downtown Franklin at Christmas is considered by many to be a place not to be missed, and this year the Main Street district will be celebrating Christmas safely. There will be shopping options for unique gifts from locally owned retailers, a variety of restaurants fitting for memorable family meals, and plenty of spots throughout downtown Franklin to take that perfect keepsake photo.
“There’s no doubt the pandemic has affected everything about how we work, how we interact and even how we celebrate,” Heritage Foundation CEO Bari Beasley said. “Our Holiday Magic on Main promotion offers residents and visitors the chance to celebrate the winter holidays by spending time with their loved ones in our beautiful downtown district, making memories at our unique restaurants and shopping for distinctive gifts at our locally owned shops.”
Holiday Magic on Main will kick off Nov. 27 with the lighting of the iconic NOEL sign atop the White Building at Main Street and Fifth Avenue and a ceremony at 4 p.m. that will conclude with Franklin Mayor Ken Moore reading a proclamation in honor of the event. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 28, many participating downtown merchants will offer special discounts, promotions and showcase holiday window displays.
The DFA is working with the TMA Group, Franklin’s public transportation service, to offer free shuttles between downtown Franklin and The Factory on Franklin Road every Saturday during this promotion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Shuttles will run on Nov. 28, Dec. 5, Dec. 12 and Dec. 19.
DFA Main Street Director Jill Burgin noted the free shuttle offers flexibility for people to park at The Factory and shop there and in downtown Franklin.
“With the road work going on along Franklin Road, we want to do everything possible to make the shopping experience easier,” Burgin said. “The National Retail Federation reports that more people will be Christmas shopping earlier this year, to avoid crowds and to bypass any shipping delays they may experience online. We want to support that and highlight the variety of shopping options available in downtown Franklin.”
Another favorite annual downtown event will look different this year: the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree on the public square. This year the tree lighting will be virtual, with the return of The Shindellas along with the Freedom Intermediate School Choir and other special guests for a fun virtual program to air Thanksgiving evening on the city’s social media channels and Franklin TV.
Citizens are invited to watch the tree lighting online after their Thanksgiving meal and visit downtown later that evening and throughout the Holiday Magic on Main season to see the beautifully lit Christmas tree on the square.
Holiday Magic on Main also will feature pop-up appearances by everyone’s favorite Dickens characters as well as period dancers and live musicians performing Christmas music. For schedule updates, follow the social media accounts for the Heritage Foundation and DFA, @downtownfranklintn on Instagram, @downtown.franklin on Facebook and on the website.
