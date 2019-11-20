Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) will host several holiday community events and programs during the month of December. All events are open to the public.
Santa’s Mailbox
When: Dec. 2-16
The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department invites kids to drop a letter to Santa in one of the special Santa mailboxes at select WCPR facilities. Every letter will go to Santa and bring a personal response, so be sure to include home address. The last day to drop off letters for Santa will be Monday, Dec. 16. Santa mailboxes are at the Franklin Recreation Complex; 1120 Hillsboro Rd., Franklin; the Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd., Fairview; the Longview Recreation Center at Spring Hill, 2909 ; Hillsboro-Leiper’s Fork Community Center, 5325 Old Hwy. 96 West, Franklin; and the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville, 7250 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville.
Elf The Musical
Where: Freedom Middle School's Shelby Theatre, 750 Hwy 96W, Franklin
When: Dec. 5-8
Performances times are: Thursday, Dec. 5 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 7 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 2 p.m. Elf the Musical, presented by the Star Bright Players, is the beloved story of Buddy, a young orphan, who mistakenly crawls into Santa's bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa's permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn't even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. Elf The Musical is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear. Tickets: $10 through Nov. 30 and $12 beginning Dec. 1, available at www.academyparktn.wcparksandrec.com. For more information, contact Alison Worden at (615) 786-0186 ext. 2513 or alison.worden@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
The Star Bright Players are an award-winning Children's Theatre Group sponsored by the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department. This popular theatre program encourages local children ages 7 to 17 to "take the stage, spread their wings and soar amongst the stars." The Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department produces two full scale musical productions a year and holds open auditions in February and September.
Elf The Musical is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com.
Williamson County Community Band Holiday Concert
Where: Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
When: Dec. 7, 3:00 p.m.
Come enjoy the talents of the Williamson County Community Band, our longest-running intergenerational program with members ranging from pre-teen to upper 80s. Their varied holiday program is composed of traditional carols, international carols, popular holiday music, and even a fanfare composed by one of the band members. FREE and open to the public with light refreshments offered. For more information contact Laurie Kamunen at (615) 790-5719 ext. 2018 or Laurie.Kamunen@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
Williamson County Community Chorus Winter Concert
Where: Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Avenue, Franklin
When: Dec. 8, 3:00 p.m.
The Williamson County Community Chorus will perform their FREE Winter Concert on Sunday, December 8th at 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon at the Williamson County Enrichment Center in Franklin, 110 Everbright Avenue. The Community Chorus will delight with the piece they will be performing at Carnegie Hall in February 2020, John Rutter's Requiem. The second half of the concert will feature beautiful arrangements of classic holiday songs. Light refreshments will be served. For more information contact Laurie Kamunen at (615) 790-5719 ext. 2018 or Laurie.Kamunen@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
Snack with Santa
Where: Timberland Park
When: Dec. 9, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Williamson County Parks and Recreation invites kids (age 4 and under) to experience the wonder of a visit with Santa at picturesque Timberland Park, located at mile marker 437.2 on the historic Natchez Trace Pkwy., Franklin, TN. Meet by the fireplace in the interpretive center on Monday, December 9 at 10:00 a.m., for a story and snack with Santa. This is a free event, but on-line pre-registration is required at www.wcparksandrec.com. Register for activity #16115. Space is limited. For more information contact: Erin Williams at (615)786-0200 ext. 2417 or Erin.Williams@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
Photos with Santa
Where: Nolensville Recreation Complex, 7250 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville
When: Dec. 10, 10:00-11:00 a.m.
Parents, don't spend your time waiting in line at the mall to get your child's photo made when you can come to the Williamson County Recreation Complex at Nolensville on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 10:00 a.m. for your Christmas photo. Cost: $5 per child and includes a printed photo, but parents are welcome to bring their own cameras in order to capture memorable photos with Santa. Register for activity #16116 at www.wcparksandrec.com. For ages 3-6. For more information contact: Erin Williams at (615)786-0200 ext. 2417 or Erin.Williams@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
Skate Night and Pictures with Santa
Where: Fairview Recreation Complex, 2714 Fairview Blvd., Fairview
When: Dec. 13, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Come to the Fairview Recreation Complex on Friday night, Dec. 13 to skate and get your picture with Santa! Kids will be able to skate with Santa, play holiday themed skating games, and have a picture taken with Kris Kringle himself. It’s a perfect chance to ask Santa for those new skates you have been wanting. Cost: $5 per person. All ages welcome. For more information contact Andrew Hawken at (615) 799-9331 ext. 2315 or Andrew.Hawken@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
Drop & Shop with Mrs. Claus
Where: Williamson County Enrichment Center, 110 Everbright Ave., Franklin
When: Dec. 14, 6:00 - 10:00 p.m.
Parents, enjoy a night out to go shopping and leave the kids with us for some fun activities. Our Drop & Shop evening will be on Saturday, Dec. 14 and will include a pizza dinner, a holiday movie, bingo, crafts and cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus. Cost: $25 for 1st child, $15 each additional child. For ages 4-14. Register for activity #15833 at www.wcparksandrec.com. For more information contact: Laurie Kamunen at (615) 790-5719 ext. 2018 or Laurie.Kamunen@williamsoncounty-tn.gov.
Williamson County Parks and Recreation (WCPR) is a public organization benefitting the community. Anyone may register for and participate in the department’s programs, teams, classes and events. For program registration, pass purchasing or additional information, visit www.wcparksandrec.com. You may also receive department information by “liking” Williamson County Parks and Recreation on Facebook; following us on Twitter at @wc_parksandrec or Instagram at @willcoparksandrec or on Pinterest or YouTube.
