Looking for the perfect gift that shows your loved ones how much you care?
With a massage, everyone from your grandmother to your husband or coworker will be able to feel the love. It will also provide the much-needed relief from the stress that the holiday season brings.
Right now, Elements Massage is having a huge sale on their one-hour massage gift cards in Brentwood and Franklin: buy one, get one 50% off! For the Brentwood sale, click here. For the Franklin one, click here.
Some of the different massage options include: deep tissue, hot stone, prenatal, cupping, CBD oil, Swedish and Himalayan salt stone.
And for those in need of extra tranquility and a well-being boost, the best gift of all is a membership.
Hurry while the offer lasts and round out the year with rejuvenation and relaxation.
Elements Massage Brentwood is located at 782 Old Hickory Blvd #113, Brentwood, TN 37027. You can visit their website for more information or call (615) 730-6806. Elements Massage Franklin is located at 539 Cool Springs Blvd., Suite 140 Franklin, Tennessee 37067. Contact the studio at (615) 771-0003 or visit their website.
All Elements Massage locations are independently owned and operated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.