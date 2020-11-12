GraceWorks Ministries is asking for volunteers to fill urgently needed positions to help struggling families with food, according to a press release sent Thursday by the nonprofit.
Since the onset of COVID-19, the ministry’s 270 weekly volunteers have dwindled to an average of 70 people. A majority of GraceWorks' volunteers are at risk due to age, and many are now choosing to stay home out of precaution.
GraceWorks’ volunteers are the lifeblood of the organization, CEO Valencia A. Breckenridge said. They work with the GraceWorks 35-member staff in providing food, rent and utility assistance and other programs. Without them, GraceWorks’ costs for service would be much higher.
The need is particularly acute in the GraceWorks Food Pantry, where volunteers managed by staff process donations, stock shelves and load shopping carts with food to fill the pantries of families in need. Help is also needed to tag items for sale in the GraceWorks Thrift Store. Store profits provide about half the funding for programs.
Food Pantry volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Thrift Store volunteer hours are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Volunteers can schedule the hours and days they can work. Volunteers must be 16 or older.
GraceWorks is taking COVID precautions including face mask requirements, frequent wipe downs, social distancing and limiting the number of people in each working space.
Contact Volunteer Relations Manager Erin Saurers for more information, at [email protected].
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.