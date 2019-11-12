Can’t decide what to buy your loved ones on your gift list this year? Gift cards for services have become the gift of choice for many holiday shoppers.
Hand & Stone Massage is now offering a Buy One Get One Free offer during the Black Friday weekend, Nov 29 – Dec 1. This is the perfect option for the hard-to-buy person on your list as there is a full complement of specialty massages, facials and enhancements available at Hand & Stone.
Avoid the lines and hassle and sign up to take advantage of our pre-sale gift card registration. Simply give us your name, phone number and email address and we will reach back out to you to get your credit card information so we can process your order. Then all you need to do is come in during Black Friday weekend and pick up your gift cards.
If you’d like to become a member of Hand & Stone’s Healthy Lifestyle Program, we have introductory offers valid for One-Hour* Swedish Massage, Classic (or Teens/Men’s) Facial or Hot Stone Massage services. Call the spa for specialty service availability.
Franklin: (615)791-0091
Brentwood: (615)850-4360
Murfreesboro: (615)217-8181
