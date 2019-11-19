The Lotz House is hosting a Christmas Candlelight Tour at the historic home every Friday and Saturday in December from 6-9 p.m. The tour will showcase the decorations of the period of the 1864 Battle of Franklin including fresh décor of pulled cotton, harvested nuts, fresh apples, magnolia branches and cut holly.
“Christmas Candlelight Tours have been a Franklin tradition for many years and we’re happy to continue that tradition throughout December,” said Lotz House Executive Director Thomas Cartwright. “We like to share what life was like in the 1800s during the holidays. Many guests find the natural decorations appealing today and want to emulate the look in their own homes for Christmas.”
Guests will be treated to hot cider and holiday cookies during the tour of the home while they learn about how families decorated and celebrated Christmas.
The tour includes all rooms of the house with a special emphasis on the dining room complete with holiday decorations and even a country ham on display. The fragrances translate Christmas and will get visitors in the holiday spirit.
The Lotz House is located at 1111 Columbia Ave., ground zero of the Battle of Franklin. Candlelight Tour tickets are $12 per person. For more information, visit www.lotzhouse.comor call 615-790-7190. Groups are welcome.
