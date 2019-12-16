Come by Kelly Spalding Designs this Wednesday, Dec. 18 from 4 – 7 p.m. and find the perfect gift for your special lady. You can also indulge in delicious BBQ and bourbon AND you'll get 15% off your purchase! Gift sets, stocking stuffers, cozy sweaters are just a few of the things you'll find at Kelly Spalding Designs. See you this Wednesday after work!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.