Christmas is a holiday of excitement and anticipation. If you’re a holiday host, though, Christmas dinner can be a festival of stress. The table has to look just right. It has to be inviting, perfectly set, and have everyone sitting in the right spot. There also has to be some reminder about the celebration - Christmas.
Along with shopping for gifts, menu planning, ironing linens, polishing silver, and decorating the house, the table decorations are easily overlooked.
Save yourself the work (and stress) and be proactive this year. The right holiday centerpiece by Accent Flowers, filled with Christmas greenery, will finish off any Christmas dinner setting.
These Christmas flower arrangements are highlighted by seasonal flowers such as roses, lilies, and hydrangea.. Vivid Christmas greens provide a foundation. Ribbons, berries, ornaments, pine cones and even fruit add texture. Centerpieces have different configurations. Is the table long (for a large group), round (smaller group) or even a kids table? Will diners be seated on all sides, or is the table against a wall? Your centerpiece setting matters – in a big way. The centerpiece will take up room. How much can you afford amid the many plates and serving dishes? One option is to use a long, narrow container. Another is to use a tall cylinder style vase to elevate the centerpiece, creating space beneath.
A Christmas floral arrangement is the perfect finishing touch to your Christmas table. Don’t leave it to the last minute, though.
Accent Flowers in Brentwood has a wide selection of Christmas centerpiece designs. They’ll gladly create a custom Christmas flower arrangement. Contact them to brighten up your table, with the right size arrangement and setup.
Besides their natural beauty, another great part about Christmas bouquets is their longevity. Kept moist, the flowers should last through all of your holiday events while the Christmas greens fill your home with a fresh pine scent. The holiday spirit lives on! Merry Christmas to all!
