Nolensville will host the second annual Merry and Bright Hometown Holiday Parade and Hometown Holiday Decorating Contest in December.
The parade will kick off at 3 p.m. on Dec. 6 featuring Santa and Mrs. Claus.
According to the town and the Town Events Committee, masks and social distancing are required for all participants and attendees, and no candy or other handouts will be distributed due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Staging for the parade will take place at Nolensville Park and will end at Johnson Industrial.
To participate in the parade, applications and waivers must be submitted and received by Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 3:30 p.m.
All forms must be mailed or placed in the drop box at Town Hall located at 7218 Nolensville Road or emailed to Montique Luster.
A holiday decoration contest will also take place later in the month with judging and awards to take place on Dec. 20.
The contest is open to all businesses and homeowners with a 37135 zip code, and is free to enter.
Applications are due on Wednesday, Dec. 16, and all homes and businesses must be fully decorated by that night. If a home or business is not decorated by the deadline, the application will be null and void.
Three winners will be selected on Dec. 20 with awards for the "Most Lit Home," "Most Lit Business" and "Most Lit Subdivision."
All participants should be willing to share their home and/or business address, as photos and videos of applicants as well as addresses will be posted to the Town's website and social media pages.
More information about the event can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.