Chris and Elaine Whitney moved from St. Louis, Missouri to Franklin, Tennessee in 2004 to start a church. Through their outreach in the community, they were unknowingly about to step into an entirely new responsibility and charitable journey.
In 2013, One Generation Away was established and in the first year distributed 400,000 pounds of food from the back of their car. Fast forward to 2020, and One Generation Away is now a full time operation with Chris as CEO and five full-time employees. During the year of 2020, the organization has given away over 4,500,000 pounds of food to those in need serving 40 mobile food pantries and 45 weekly distribution sites.
Due to COVID-19, OneGen has increased the amount of those they serve significantly. OneGen continues to serve the elderly, veterans, children and those whose income falls below the poverty line. In order to reduce contact, they have revised their distribution model by creating drive-thru sites so that recipients do not have to leave their vehicles.
To check for volunteer and distribution updates, visit www.onegenaway.com. Monetary donations can be made through: www.onegenaway.com/donate. Food donations can be dropped off at 104 Southeast Parkway #300, Franklin, TN 37064.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.