ALAN Wellness and Aesthetics offers one of the largest treatment selections in the industry. They provide facials, skin rejuvenation stimulation, injections, microneedling, laser skin tightening, laser hair removal, LED light therapy and more!
Just in time for the holidays, ALAN Wellness and Aesthetics is offering multiple specials. Facial gift certificates are buy two, get one free and IV therapy gift certificates are buy one, get one free. All specials will be available through Dec. 18, 2020.
Below, read to find out what you can experience at ALAN Wellness and Aesthetics.
Facials
There are six amazing HydroJelly Facial Masks to choose from: Antioxidant Goji, Phyto-Nutrient Blast, Egyptian Rose, Hyaluronic Acid, Cica Complexion Care and Brightening Complex. The Signature Lux Facial is customized for each complexion to hydrate, sooth, firm and brighten. There is one that is just right for you!
Injections
In addition to talented aestheticians, the cosmetic injectors are experienced, true professionals at softening wrinkles and enhancing lips. Take advantage of 20 units for only $189.
Skin rejuvenation and microneedling
You can stimulate skin rejuvenation with PRP (Platelet-Rich Plasma). ALAN Wellness and Aesthetics Only uses the PureSpin PRP device for rapid preparation of autologuous PRP. The PRP treatment utilizes your body's own platelets for infusion into the skin through injection and microneedling. Benefits may include reduction of fine lines and wrinkles of the face, neck, chest and hands.
Aesthetic imaging
Every patient receives free aesthetic imaging with a multi-faceted skin analysis with 3D that uncovers UV radiation damage, subcutaneous wrinkles, clogged pores and more. The system identifies problem areas and records it so that progress can be monitored.
Laser
ALAN's Laser Specialist is an expert in tightening skin and lightening sun spots, especially in areas of the neck, chest, arms and hands. Laser hair removal is quite a popular option to reduce unwanted hair, too. You can meet the Laser Specialists who will evaluate and explain exactly what is best for you.
LED light therapy
LED light therapy utilizes specific, proven wavelengths of light that can trigger a natural biostimulatory effect in human tissue. Research has shown that phototherapy can increase circulation, accelerate tissue repair, kill acne bacteria, decrease inflammation, and improve skin tone, texture and clarity.
Medical Weight Loss solutions
In addition to aesthetic and cosmetic treatments, ALAN offers Medical Weight Loss with four programs to choose from: Medical Managed, HCG, Prolon Diet and ProThin. LipoMino Injections are available as well. A Full Body Analyzer helps track progress!
IV Nutrient Infusions
The IV nutrient infusions that are offered infuse vitamins, nutrients, minerals and amino acids directly into the bloodstream. The most popular is one of the Immunity Blends with Zinc, Vitamin C and Glutethione. Many also opt for a Vitamin D injection.
Hydrogen and Oxygen Treatments
Hydrogen inhalation is a great treatment to experience while you are visiting. Add it on to a treatment or schedule a solo session to start your day off! You can also book an hour in the hyperbaric oxygen chamber.
ALAN Wellness and Aesthetics is located at 5111 Maryland Way, Suite 210 Brentwood, TN 37027. They are open Monday—Friday from 10 a.m.—5 p.m. Visit ALANWellness.com or call 615-730-6831 for more information. Dr. L. Morgan Kensington, MD Medical Director.
