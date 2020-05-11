On Tuesday, May 12, at noon, Dr. James G. Wellborn, a clinical psychologist with a private practice in Brentwood, will join us for our new Comeback Conversations series.
In his practice, Wellborn focuses on adolescents and families. He is an expert on motivation, coping in childhood and adolescence, academic engagement, parenting and adolescent development. He writes a twice weekly column with Stacy Jagger for Williamson Home Page called Parenting Through COVID-19.
An invited speaker to groups, agencies and churches on parenting and teenage issues, he conducts workshops for parents, teens, teachers and counselors on parenting teens, teenage issues, adolescent development, motivating teens, mental health issues and intervention strategies.
Dr. Wellborn is also the author of Raising Teens in the 21st Century: A Practical Guide to Effective Parenting. Dr. Wellborn and his wife live in Nashville, Tennessee and are the parents of two grown children and, now, of two adorable grandchildren. You can learn more about Dr. Wellborn by visiting his website at www.DrJamesWellborn.com.
