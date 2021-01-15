At the Williamson Home Page, we know just how much you love your county. And our new readers' choice contest — Williamson’s Best — is going to give you a chance to show just how much.Got a favorite local burger joint? How about a beloved local realtor? Favorite plumber? Bartender? Artist? Coffee shop? Local author? Dog park?
You can vote on all that and much more. Nominations for Home Page’s first-ever Williamson’s Best contest is now open! Just fill out your nomination ballot between January 15 and February 5, and be sure to make a submission in at least 10 categories for your ballot to count (That's to make sure everyone plays fair and no one stuffs the ballot box).
To submit a nomination, simply write in your choice in the entry field. Some categories will have businesses automatically populate through Google Maps integration, but you can also write in your own entry and it will still count. We will then tally the nomination write-ins and the top four from each category will be placed on our ballot for finalist voting, which opens February 19.
So get in there, folks —
it’s time to find out who gets the title of Williamson’s Best.
Looking to campaign? Please download our Williamson’s Best Tool Kit!
The Home Page Guide to Williamson's Best is proudly presented in partnership with Williamson Medical Center and BrandMETTLE!
