Chef Obed Vallejo from Gray's on Main in downtown Franklin, Tenn., is hosting a virtual cooking class from his home in Spring Hill. The class will be live on the Williamson Home Page Facebook page Tuesday, April 14 at 6 p.m.
With two children at home, he 'warns' there may be family involvement in the kitchen so we encourage our readers to watch along with the kids and learn to cook this meal from existing pantry ingredients.
Vallejo is providing a "Pantry Cooking 101" class where he will prepare chicken thighs with lemon pepper hollandaise and a side dish of pantry hoppin' johns with pork rind bread crumbs.
Below are the recipe cards you can download. We encourage you to work with what is in your pantry and observe the stay at home order. Next time you are making a necessary trip to the store, pick up any missing ingredients.
This will be a Facebook Live event so you can ask questions of the chef during or after the virtual class. We hope you will join Williamson Home Page's third Happy Hour + Friends.
Next up will be a virtual live music performance from Franklin's own Nathan Picard, a regular at Gray's on Main.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.