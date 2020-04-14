For the next Home Page + Friends Happy Hour, singer/songwriter Nathan Picard will be performing virtually from home Thursday night, April 16 at 6 p.m. The show will be streaming live on the Williamson Home Page Facebook page.
Picard is a regular performer at Grays on Main, and performs throughout Music City and he has spent much of the last decade performing live, writing songs for film and television, touring nationally, and making a name for himself in the LA and Nashville music scenes. His songs have not only been featured on TV shows such as Criminal Minds, Army Wives and Kyle XY, but he has also shared the stage with stars such as Jewel, Three Doors Down and Lenny Kravitz.
The show will be seen on Facebook Live here from 6-7 p.m on Thursday. See you there!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.