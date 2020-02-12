If you've walked by an Independence girls basketball practice anytime recently, you might've noticed something a little different: music.
No, that's not a metaphor for the symphony of the ball swishing through the hoop or the rumble of dribbling against the hardwood. It's the sound of pop music while the team warms up and does drills; name your favorite.
It's a loose mood, with new Lady Eagles coach Bryan Glasner looking on his assistants running through warm-up drills with the players and getting them ready for their next game: a trip to Dickson Co. to face a typically-formidable unit.
Even for routine fundamentals, you can tell the girls are having fun. That's Glasner's hope, after all.
After all, this team hasn't had a a winning season since any of the Lady Eagles were in high school, 2012-13, to be exact.
