Jenny Reimold 

(@jennyreimold) 

72k Instagram followers 

Jenny Reimold is a style expert, writer and adoption/foster advocate who lives in Franklin. She shares not only skincare tips, gift ideas, décor advice and product recommendations, but also many aspects of her personal life. 

Melissa Schleicher

(@melissaschleicher) 

53.2k Instagram followers 

Melissa Schleicher is a celebrity hair and makeup artist, and owner of Parlour 3, Barbour 3 and Hunter Paige. She is also the mother of Nashville social media influencer, Hunter Premo. 

Angel Noble

(@angel_noble615) 

1,905 Instagram followers 

Angel Noble is a fitness and health influencer and was crowned Mrs. Franklin of 2019. She is also co-founder of the organization Mission of Truth which works with children living in Haitian orphanages. 

Brooke of KBStyled

(@kbstyled) 

179k Instagram followers 

Brooke of KBStyled is a style blogger and businesswoman based in Franklin. She focuses on sharing style tips and trends with her followers and offers curated jewelry, accessories and clothing through her company kristenBROOKE. 

Sophie Grace Rovenstine

(@sophie_rovenstine) 

110k Instagram followers 

Sophie Grace Rovenstine is a model and brand partner from Williamson County. 

Kristin Cavallari

(@kristincavallari) 

4.2M Instagram followers 

Kristin Cavallari is a business woman, actress, author and television personality living in Franklin. The flagship store of her business Uncommon James is located in The Gulch in Nashville. 

Kevin Townsel Jr. 

(@kevintownseljr) 

54.4k Instagram followers, 

38.7k TikTok followers 

Kevin Townsel Jr. is a student and athlete from Franklin. On his social media platforms, he discusses his faith in God and other Christian topics. 

Ashlie

(@southernmadeblog) 

44.9k Instagram followers 

Ashlie is a digital creator and blogger based in Franklin. Her blog focuses on beauty, fashion, faith, motherhood and of course, southern living. 

Emily Woods 

(@emilyunscripted) 

12.6k Instagram followers 

Emily Woods is a travel, fashion and lifestyle blogger exploring Franklin and Nashville with her family. She focuses her content on local adventures, sharing the latest shopping deals, casual wear and family fun.

Thomas Day

(@thomasdaymusic) 

247k Instagram followers

5.4M TikTok followers 

Thomas Day is an 18-year-old singer from Brentwood. He competed on America’s Got Talent and has quickly amassed a large, dedicated fanbase.  