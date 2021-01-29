Mary Darsey Sharber of Franklin, passed away Jan. 27, 2021. She was 96.
Mrs. Sharber was the second daughter of the late Ethel Bell Horton and Willie Jo Darsey. She also was preceded in death by her husband, Grady Dewey Sharber, and her older sister, Annie Lee Brehm.
Surviving are her son, former Franklin mayor Jerry Sharber and his wife, Becky; daughter, Carolyn Moore, and her husband Cork Yager, and daughter, Janice Locke, and husband Mike, 10 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Sharber was a warm and loving woman who made friends easily, and lived her life fully. She was a devoted mother who instilled the love of Christ in her children and her heart was full of love for Christ and for her family.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30, at Roselawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital.
