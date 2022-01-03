Williamson County entered 2022 with an average temperature of 67.5 degrees on New Years Day and a high in the 70s. And by the evening of Jan. 2 snow began to fall and by early morning on Jan. 3, between 2 and 5 inches of snow had accumulated across the county.
While the snow piled up, most roads across the county were clear and passable to traffic, with the most notable road closure being the Natchez Trace Parkway, which remains closed from Highway 96 all the way north along the parkway (MM 444 to MM 428).
According to the National Weather Service Nashville, portions of Franklin and Nolensville received the most amount of snow in the county with 4-5 inches.
NWS is forecasting a sunny Tuesday with a high near 48 degrees and a sunny Wednesday with a high near 53 before the chance of snow returns early Thursday morning.
