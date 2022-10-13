A 22-year-old woman was killed by a falling tree during Wednesday evening's severe storms.
According to a Tennessee Highway Patrol preliminary crash report, the woman was driving a 2018 Nissan Rogue SUV in the 1700 block of Old Natchez Trace in Franklin when "a large tree fell from the left side of the road," striking her vehicle around 4:31 p.m.
The report shows that the driver held a Massachusetts drivers license, and social media posts indicate that she lived in the Nashville area.
While the address of the incident is in Franklin, it occurred in a more rural area of the county between Franklin and Fairview.
Fairview wind damage 👇🏽 https://t.co/TuxYYXeWmD— NashSevereWx (@NashSevereWx) October 12, 2022
No other information about the incident has been released, but multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Williamson County Rescue Squad.
Fairview and the surrounding areas of western Williamson County took the brunt of Wednesday's storms with Fairview Fire saying in a social media post that they "responded to, investigated and operated at about 25 calls for trees/wires down, roadway hazards, and transformer fires."
😮 Video showing severe winds with the storms in the Fairview area earlier today https://t.co/QhpcHVcFYa— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) October 13, 2022
National Weather Service crews surveyed the storm damage and determined that 75 mph straight line winds impacted the area.
