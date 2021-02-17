A new winter storm warning has been issued for all of Middle Tennessee, with this latest round of severe weather expected to bring 3-4 inches of snow to Williamson County starting Wednesday afternoon and throughout much of Thursday.
According to NWS Nashville, light accumulations of freezing rain are also possible, which (if you’ve looked out a window this week) will only compound on the already frozen grounds that in some places like Brentwood have seen half an inch of ice build up since Sunday.
“Most of Middle Tennessee remains covered in ice and snow from the last event, so what we receive going forward will be added on to what's already there. So our travel difficulties are going to be prolonged, unfortunately,” NWS Nashville said in a social media post, adding that the temperature is expected to drop back into the teens on Thursday.
Winter weather has already caused a headache for municipalities and their public works departments, with crews in Brentwood pulling 12-hour shifts. Many are staying in hotels provided by the city so that their workers are able to continue to clear roads as many live out of the city, making traveling to and from work either extremely dangerous or downright impossible.
As previously reported, those headaches have also been true for many first responder agencies who have seen ‘unprecedented’ calls for service, many involving disabled motor vehicles or motor vehicle crashes, as well as slips and falls.
On Tuesday the Franklin Fire Department rescued a woman from the Harpeth River after the woman was injured when she rescued her 3-year-old child who fell in while sledding.
Check with NWS for up-to-date forecasts and weather warnings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.