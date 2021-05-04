35% of Williamson County residents and 27% of residents in Tennessee are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to data provided by the Tennessee Department of Health, 186,431 vaccines have been administered throughout the county, with nearly 45% of the population having received at least one dose of the two two-dose vaccines on the market, or one of the single-dose vaccine.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the state reports that 4,180,044 vaccines have been administered state-wide with 35.3% of Tennesseans having received at least one dose.
As of Monday, the state reported that Tennessee has seen 849,436 positive COVID-19 cases and 12,205 deaths since the start of the pandemic just over one year ago.
27,956 of those cases and 217 of those deaths took place in Williamson County.
Register here to receive a vaccine appointment.
