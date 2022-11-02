A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Franklin following the Halloween drawing that saw another winning ticket in Ardmore.
According to a Tennessee Lottery news release, the winning ticket was sold at the Murfreesboro Road Kroger in Franklin, with the unidentified lucky player matching four of five white balls plus the red Powerball.
No further information about the winner or the winning ticket has been made public.
The Powerball lottery continues to grow, with the possible winnings now at an estimated $1.2 billion which will be up for grabs on Wednesday evening.
If won, it will be the second largest Powerball jackpot and the fourth largest in U.S. lottery history, with a cash value of $596.7 million.
Last month, a winning $100,000 lottery ticket was sold in Spring Hill.
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation reports that more than $6.5 billion has been raised to fund education programs since 2004, with players winning more than $17.8 billion in prizes and Lottery retailers earning more than $1.7 billion in commissions.
