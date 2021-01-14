The Tennessee Lottery will draw numbers for the estimated $640 million Powerball jackpot on Saturday.
Saturday's drawing will be the fifth largest jackpot in Powerball history and ninth largest in U.S. lottery history.
On Wednesday a lucky Tennessee Lottery player matched four out of five white balls and the red Powerball to win $50,000, the fourth consecutive Powerball drawing with a winner of at least $50,000 in Tennessee.
According to a news release, since Jan. 2, winning tickets worth $50,000 or more have been sold in Franklin, Nashville, Chattanooga, Pulaski, Rockvale and La Vergne.
The next Powerball drawing is Saturday, Jan. 16.
The Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation reports that since 2004, more than $5.6 billion has been raised to fund education programs, and players have won more than $15.5 billion in prizes while lottery retailers have earned more than $1.4 billion in commissions.
