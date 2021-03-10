The massive outdoor concert venue currently under construction in Thompson's Station at the Graystone Quarry has been given an official name according to a Wednesday press release: FirstBank Amphitheater.
Having been under construction for years, the amphitheater is now scheduled to open "later this year," according to the release. At 138 acres, the venue will seat up to 7,500 people and has a 1.5-acre open plaza, all surrounded by limestone cliffs that reach heights of up to 100 feet.
The amphitheater was constructed through a partnership between the Graystone Quarry, an events venue, the events promoter and venue operator Live Nation Concerts, as well as the venue's newly announced sponsor FirstBank.
FirstBank President and CEO Chris Holmes said he was thankful for the opportunity to sponsor such a monumental project, and spoke to what he considered to be shared values between FirstBank and the other parties involved in the project.
“It was evident from the very beginning that our partners share many of the same values as FirstBank, especially our dedication to the local community and our commitment to excellence," Holmes said in the press release. "We know this top-of-the-line entertainment venue will provide memorable experiences for the community for years to come.”
President of Live Nation Concerts Bob Roux heaped praise onto FirstBank for their support for the project, and said he was hopeful for the time when regular concerts returned to the state.
“We are excited to have FirstBank on board as we bring this incredible venue to life in Tennessee,” Roux said. “There is no doubt they will be incredible partners in the community, and we can’t wait until we are able to work together to bring shows back to the area and unite artists and fans together again.”
The release says the amphitheater will feature state-of-the-art sound, event lighting and large screen image amplification, and that the venue's location being surrounded by cliffs will create "a dramatic outdoor location with ideal visual and acoustic space for music events."
Beginning Wednesday, concert-goers can also purchase season memberships for the 2021 concert season. For more information, contact Dana Smasha at [email protected] or visit the Live Nation website by clicking here.
