After skipping 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Williamson County Fair is set to make a triumphant return this weekend, and with it a bevy of new rides and attractions.
Held at the Williamson County Agricultural EXPO Park in Franklin at 4215 Long Lane, the fair opens Friday at 6 p.m. and will stay open until 12 a.m. The fair will remain open through Saturday, Aug. 14, and will be open Monday through Thursday from 6-11 p.m., and on Saturdays 10 a.m.-12 a.m.
A number of new rides and attractions will be new to this year, including the Flippenout Extreme Trampoline Show, a show in which professional athletes perform "Olympic-type" routines with skis, snowboards and trampolines.
Local glass artist Ryan Gothrup will also be present during the entirety of the fair demonstrating for guests the lost art of glassblowing. The fair will feature more than 32 different rides, including ones new to this year such as the Fighter and the Eagle 16 Wheel.
New to this year is an updated bag policy that requires guests entering the fairgrounds to only bring clear bags. None-transparent bags are allowed, but must be no larger than 4.5 X 6.5 inches. Diaper bags are also permitted when accompanied with an infant.
General admission tickets are $9 for adults, $5 for children 6-12, and free for children 5 and under. To purchase tickets online, click here.
