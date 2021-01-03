A new tobacco law has taken effect in Tennessee raising the age from 18 to 21-years-old to purchase tobacco products including cigarettes, chewing tobacco, smoking hemp and vapor products.
The law went into effect on New Year's Day after it was implemented by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and will require anyone who appears to be under the age of 30 to present a valid photo ID at the time of purchase.
More information about the Prevention of Youth Access to Tobacco, Smoking Hemp, and Vapor Products Act can be found here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.