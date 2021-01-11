All regularly scheduled COVID-19 testing, as well as vaccine appointments ordinarily held at the AG Expo Center in Franklin, will be canceled Monday due to inclement weather according to a release from the Williamson County Health Department.
Appointments for vaccine administering will be rescheduled. Those with vaccine appointments scheduled for Monday are advised to check their email for updates regarding their appointment.
For the month of January, the Williamson County Health Department offers free drive-through testing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m., and drive-through self-testing on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 - 10:30 a.m. Vaccines are also administered at the AG Center through appointments.
Those with questions are advised to call the Williamson County coronavirus information line at (615)595-4880, or visit the county health department's coronavirus information web page by clicking here.
