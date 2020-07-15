Beginning on Monday, June 20, all Walmart and Sam's Club locations nationwide will require guests to wear face masks, including the Walmart locations in Franklin and Spring Hill, as well as the Franklin Sam's Club.
To help enforce the new policy, all Walmart and Sam's Club locations will have a health ambassador stationed near the entrance to remind guests of the mask requirement. Complimentary masks will be provided to guests who don't have one.
Signage will also be posted near the entrances of stores to remind guests of the new policy.
Locations will also now only have a single entrance "to help ensure consistency with this new process."
"We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering," writes Walmart chief operating officer Dacona Smith in a press release. "Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone."
The mask requirement applies to all Walmart and Sam's Club locations, including those in Maury County where there is no mask mandate.
Mask mandates have been divisive in Tennessee, with Maury County Mayor Andy Ogles speaking strongly against such measures, calling them an encroachment on "liberty, freedom and personal responsibility."
Walmart acknowledged the wide array of opinions on the matter in its press release, but ultimately sided with implementing the policy as a matter of safety.
"We know some people have differing opinions on this topic," the release reads.
"We also recognize the role we can play to help protect the health and well-being of the communities we serve by following the evolving guidance of health officials like the CDC. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our customers and members in wearing face coverings to protect their safety and the safety of our associates.
