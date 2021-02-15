As Williamson County continues to grapple with a brutal winter blast, Kroger has announced that all of its grocery stores in Middle Tennessee will close at 6 p.m. on Monday night, and open late at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The closure extends to southern Kentucky, and applies to all nine Kroger grocery stores in Williamson County, as well as those in Nashville.
The announcement comes after Williamson County has seen a plethora of closures, including all county government offices, Williamson County Schools, general sessions court meetings and more.
A Winter Storm Warning is still in effect for Williamson County until early Tuesday morning, with Monday night expected to see continued snow, sleet and freezing rain. Tuesday morning may also see scattered flurries before noon, with wind chill values as low as -1 degrees.
A Hazardous Weather Outlook was also issued for Williamson County on Monday, with the National Weather Service anticipating "another round of wintry weather" Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Local law enforcement continue to urge residents to stay home and off the roads.
