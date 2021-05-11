As of this week, Williamson Medical Center (WMC) in Franklin is currently treating 10 patients for COVID-19, three of them being treated in the intensive care unit.
"Almost all" of those patients, WMC CEO Phil Mazzuca said during the Monday meeting of the Williamson County Commission, were unvaccinated.
The latest figures come from the WMC's monthly report to the County Commission, with Mazzuca outlining for commissioners the medical center's highs and lows throughout the duration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
From Apr. 2020 to May 6 of this year, WMC ran more than 17,000 COVID-19 tests, coming back with 2,800 positive cases and admitting 1,076 patients. Mazzuca said the medical center saw its initial peak in cases in July and August of 2020, averaging around 21 new cases a day.
A significant drop in new cases followed in September before a record-high number of cases began ravaging Tennessee in October, November and December before peaking in January. It was during January 2021 that WMC averaged 56 new COVID-19 cases a day.
After January's peak, WMC saw a "dramatic decline" in new cases in February and early March, averaging less than 10 new cases a day. A slight increase in cases occurred at WMC towards the end of March and beginning of April, with new cases averaging between 10-20 a day before ultimately dropping again in early May to single digits.
Mazzuca attributed the decreasing number of new cases to residents becoming vaccinated, and pointed to his own staff's high vaccination rate as a mark of success.
"It appears that vaccinations have been working and the number of COVID-19 inpatients has been stable, averaging in the single digits," Mazzuca said.
"As a side note, almost all of the patients currently requiring hospitalization for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. Our combined staff vaccination rate right now is 70 percent; physicians alone are at a 95 percent vaccination rate."
Mazzuca also said that WMC was currently in the process of developing a public service announcement highlighting the importance of vaccines.
This week also happens to be National Hospital Week, something Mazzuca used as an opportunity to lay praise on his medical staff for their efforts over the past 14 months.
"I'd like to publicly recognize our staff for the bravery, compassion and tireless efforts over the past year during the pandemic," Mazzuca said.
"They are a significant asset to our community and truly are health care heroes. Please let our nurses and team members know how much they are appreciated when you see them out in the community."
As of Tuesday, there are still 255 active cases of COVID-19 in Williamson County, with 28,063 positive cases recorded in the county since the onset of the pandemic. Of those 28,063 positive cases, 217 Williamson County residents have died due to the virus.
More than two million Tennesseans, or 29.5 percent of the state's total population, have been fully immunized against the virus thus far, with 242,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine being administered in the last week alone.
