The number of new COVID-19 cases continues to surge in Tennessee.
The state reported 15,411 new cases last week alone, the single-highest weekly tally since the pandemic began.
Though, Williamson County continues to report among the lowest rates of new cases in the state relative to its population.
As of Sept. 14, Williamson County has seen a daily average of 122 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents for the past 14 days. Of Tennessee's 95 counties, only three have seen lower rates over the same time period; Hamilton County, Shelby County and Lake County, respectively, though Lake County with its less than 8,000 residents may be considered a data anomaly.
Likely not a coincidence, Williamson County also has the single-highest vaccination rate in the state, with just over 61% of its almost 240,000 residents being fully vaccinated. Meigs County with its under 12,000 residents ranked as being the second-most vaccinated county at just over 58%, followed closely by Maury County at almost 57%.
While Williamson County's daily average rate of 122 new COVID-19 cases per day over the past few weeks is among the lowest rates in the state, the county's rate is still more than double that of the United States as a whole. Across the county over the past two weeks, a daily average of 52 new cases have been reported.
Tennessee currently is seeing the single-highest daily average rate of new cases relative to its population at 160, whereas Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey and New York have seen the least at 18, 21, 24 and 24, respectively.
Local medical centers have urged Tennesseans to consider getting vaccinated to help curb the spread of the virus, and stress that while rare breakthrough cases of the vaccinated can occur, the chances of becoming hospitalized or dying after being vaccinated are extremely rare.
According to the Center for Disease Control, just under 6,700 out of 164 million vaccinated Americans have become sick enough from COVID-19 to be hospitalized, amounting to a breakthrough hospitalization rate of just over 0.003 percent. Even less breakthrough cases have resulted in death, with just 1,263 vaccinated Americans dying from COVID-19 for a death rate of .0008 percent among the vaccinated.
