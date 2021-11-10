This week, Williamson Medical Center launched a new campaign called "Crutch it Forward" as a means to solicit donations of crutches to help offset a shortage onset by the ongoing supply chain crisis.
As of Wednesday, almost 80 cargo ships are sitting idle at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach in California, two ports that account for roughly 40 percent of all U.S. overseas imports.
The supply of everything from food to prescription drugs has been impacted. Another good that has been impacted has been crutches, and so in an effort to help supply those in need of crutches with the medical equipment they need, Williamson Medical Center has kicked off its newest campaign, and is asking the Williamson County community to consider donating unused crutches.
Donations will go toward helping patients at both Williamson Medical Center and the Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee.
“Throughout the pandemic, the supply chain teams at Bone and Joint Institute and WMC have worked tirelessly to secure necessary supplies and personal protective equipment to support the health and wellbeing of the community,” said Leigh Williams, WMC Foundation Director.
“Unfortunately, supply chain disruptions have impacted the ability for healthcare providers nationwide, including WMC, to procure crutches needed to support patients after illness, injury or surgery. In response to this situation locally, we are asking the community to donate new or used crutches that they no longer need.”
Drop-off locations are stationed throughout Williamson County, and will be open through Tuesday, Nov. 23. Patients who are given donated crutches will not be charged for them according to WMC.
View below to see the drop-off locations:
Franklin:
- Bone and Joint Institute | 3000 Edward Curd Lane
- Darrell Waltrip Subaru | 1450 Murfreesboro Road
- Williamson County Parks & Recreation Franklin | 1120 Hillsboro Road
- Williamson County Enrichment Center | 110 Everbright Avenue
Nolensville:
- Bone and Joint Institute Orthopaedic Urgent Care | 7216 Nolensville Road, Suite 201
- Williamson County Parks & Recreation Nolensville | 7250 Nolensville Road
- Nolensville Town Hall | 7218 Nolensville Road
Brentwood:
- Digg That Nutrition | 7020 Church Street East
- Brentwood Indoor Sports Complex | 920 Heritage Way
Spring Hill/Thompson’s Station:
- Bone and Joint Institute Orthopaedic Urgent Care | 1106 Elliston Way, Suite 300
- Williamson County Parks & Recreation Longview | 2909 Commonwealth Drive
Fairview:
- Williamson County Parks & Recreation Fairview | 2714 Fairview Boulevard West
