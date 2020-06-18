TN Dept. of Labor Unemployment Map

The Tennessee Department of Labor divides the state up into nine distinct regions for the purpose of reporting unemployment filing figures.

 Courtesy of the Tennessee Department of Labor and Statistics

A total of 4,880 new claims for unemployment were filed last week in Northern Middle Tennessee, with the state as a whole seeing a total of 19,925 new claims filed during the same time period.

While the rate of new unemployment claims continues to drop week over week from its peak in early April, which saw a staggering 116,141 new claims filed from March 29-April 4, the amount of new claims still far eclipses pre-pandemic levels, with the period from March 8-14 having just 2,702 new claims across the entire state.

Since March 15, Tennessee has seen a total of 622,644 new claims for unemployment, with April seeing the state’s “highest unemployment rate in a generation” at 14.7%. Williamson County’s unemployment rate for the month of April was reported as 10.4%, a considerable jump from March’s rate of just 3.3%.

New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee

March 22-28: 32,246

March 29-April 4: 47,325

April 5-11: 34,643

April 12-18: 29,065

April 19-25: 14,927

April 26-May 2: 13,274

May 3-9: 8,694

May 10-16: 7,768

May 17 - 23: 7,324

May 24 - 30: 5,754

May 30 - June 6: 5,448

June 7 - 13: 4,880

New unemployment claims statewide

March 8-14: 2,702

March 15-21: 39,096

March 22-28: 94,492

March 29-April 4: 116,141

April 5-11: 74,772

April 12-18: 68,968

April 19-25: 43,792

April 26-May 2: 37,319

May 3-9: 29,308

May 10-16: 28,692

May 17 - 23: 26,041

May 24 - 30: 22,784

May 31 - June 6: 21,417

June 7 - 13: 19,925

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.