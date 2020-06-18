A total of 4,880 new claims for unemployment were filed last week in Northern Middle Tennessee, with the state as a whole seeing a total of 19,925 new claims filed during the same time period.
While the rate of new unemployment claims continues to drop week over week from its peak in early April, which saw a staggering 116,141 new claims filed from March 29-April 4, the amount of new claims still far eclipses pre-pandemic levels, with the period from March 8-14 having just 2,702 new claims across the entire state.
Since March 15, Tennessee has seen a total of 622,644 new claims for unemployment, with April seeing the state’s “highest unemployment rate in a generation” at 14.7%. Williamson County’s unemployment rate for the month of April was reported as 10.4%, a considerable jump from March’s rate of just 3.3%.
New unemployment claims in Northern Middle Tennessee
March 22-28: 32,246
March 29-April 4: 47,325
April 5-11: 34,643
April 12-18: 29,065
April 19-25: 14,927
April 26-May 2: 13,274
May 3-9: 8,694
May 10-16: 7,768
May 17 - 23: 7,324
May 24 - 30: 5,754
May 30 - June 6: 5,448
June 7 - 13: 4,880
New unemployment claims statewide
March 8-14: 2,702
March 15-21: 39,096
March 22-28: 94,492
March 29-April 4: 116,141
April 5-11: 74,772
April 12-18: 68,968
April 19-25: 43,792
April 26-May 2: 37,319
May 3-9: 29,308
May 10-16: 28,692
May 17 - 23: 26,041
May 24 - 30: 22,784
May 31 - June 6: 21,417
June 7 - 13: 19,925
